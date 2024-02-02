UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

11:36 PM: Police are blocking all lanes of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge except the exit lane to northbound 99, because of what so far appears to be a one-vehicle crash, with the driver apparently having walked away from the scene – possibly westbound in the eastbound lanes.

12:07 AM: Officers just told dispatch that all lanes on the bridge have reopened. The mystery of the driver hasn’t been solved yet; officers went to the South Seattle residence of the vehicle’s registered owner but reported back that no one answered the door. (Added: The vehicle is a Hyundai Sonata.)