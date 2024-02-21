THURSDAY: Next chance to talk with West Seattle’s school-board rep

Before we get to what’s happening today – here’s a heads-up for tomorrow: The Seattle Public Schools Board director for West Seattle and most of South Park, Gina Topp, is hosting her second community-conversation meeting Thursday night (February 22). This time, it’s online, 6-7 pm. The link for participating is here. These are usually informal meetings with an opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns; here’s our coverage of her first one last month.