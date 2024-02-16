SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC announces schedule, single-game ticket sales

Next move for West Seattle Junction FC, our area’s new “pre-pro” soccer team: They’ve announced the regular-season schedule, and are selling single-match tickets. First, here’s the schedule (with home matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex), with the final game vs. the league champions:

HOME: Sunday, May 19th @2:00 pm vs Capital FC HOME: Friday, May 24th @7:00 pm vs Lane United HOME: Sunday, May 26th @2:00 pm vs United PDX AWAY: Saturday, June 1st @7:00 pm vs Ballard FC AWAY: Wednesday, June 5th @7:30 pm vs Tacoma Stars AWAY: Sunday, June 9th @4:00 pm vs Capital FC AWAY: Tuesday, June 11th @7:00 pm vs Lane United AWAY: Friday, June 14th @7:00 pm vs Midlakes United HOME: Sunday, June 16th @2:00 pm vs Tacoma Stars AWAY: Wednesday, June 26th @7:00 pm vs FC Olympia AWAY: Saturday, June 29th @7:00 pm vs United PDX HOME: Sunday, July 7th @2:00 pm vs FC Olympia HOME: Friday, July 12th @7:00 pm vs Midlakes United HOME: Sunday, July 14th @1:00 pm vs Ballard FC

Ticket prices start at $15. They’re still selling season tickets, too. Junction FC is one of 128 clubs in USL League Two.