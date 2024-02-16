West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC announces schedule, single-game ticket sales

February 16, 2024 12:26 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Next move for West Seattle Junction FC, our area’s new “pre-pro” soccer team: They’ve announced the regular-season schedule, and are selling single-match tickets. First, here’s the schedule (with home matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex), with the final game vs. the league champions:

HOME: Sunday, May 19th @2:00 pm vs Capital FC

HOME: Friday, May 24th @7:00 pm vs Lane United

HOME: Sunday, May 26th @2:00 pm vs United PDX

AWAY: Saturday, June 1st @7:00 pm vs Ballard FC

AWAY: Wednesday, June 5th @7:30 pm vs Tacoma Stars

AWAY: Sunday, June 9th @4:00 pm vs Capital FC

AWAY: Tuesday, June 11th @7:00 pm vs Lane United

AWAY: Friday, June 14th @7:00 pm vs Midlakes United

HOME: Sunday, June 16th @2:00 pm vs Tacoma Stars

AWAY: Wednesday, June 26th @7:00 pm vs FC Olympia

AWAY: Saturday, June 29th @7:00 pm vs United PDX

HOME: Sunday, July 7th @2:00 pm vs FC Olympia

HOME: Friday, July 12th @7:00 pm vs Midlakes United

HOME: Sunday, July 14th @1:00 pm vs Ballard FC

Ticket prices start at $15. They’re still selling season tickets, too. Junction FC is one of 128 clubs in USL League Two.

1 Reply to "SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC announces schedule, single-game ticket sales"

  • sam-c February 16, 2024 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    Any word on when the team will be announced?  On their website, the ‘Meet the Team’ link only includes the coaches.  Thanks!

