RETURNING: Date set for 2024 West Seattle 5K. Sponsor search on now!

(2023 photo by David Hutchinson)

Another signature springtime event has confirmed it’s returning this year – the West Seattle 5K run/walk on Alki. And the sponsor search is happening now. Here’s the announcement we received:

West Seattle High School and the PTSA are excited to announce the 2024 West Seattle 5K – Sunday, May 19.

All profits raised from the West Seattle 5K will provide funding for West Seattle High School to provide classroom tools, books, supplies, and much more to its students and teachers. The West Seattle High School PTSA is a 501c non-profit whose mission is to encourage its students’ potential.

Thousands of runners and spectators from all corners of Puget Sound and beyond have participated in this 5K over the previous 13+ years. Participants are drawn to the event by the family fun, the gorgeous scenery, a flat course, and all the amenities that Alki Beach has to offer. The West Seattle 5K website (westseattle5K.com) is live.