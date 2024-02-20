Remembering Jeffrey S. Heald, 1955-2024

Family and friends are remembering Jeff Heald. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Longtime West Seattle resident Jeff Heald died at his home in Buckeye, Arizona, on 1/3/2024 after a hard-fought battle against a very rare Salivary Gland cancer which metastasized into Lung Cancer.

Jeffrey Stephen Heald was born in Seattle on 9/18/1955 to Charles Heald and Joanne Chicketti Heald, and passed away surrounded by family on 1/3/2024.

Jeff attended Lafayette Elementary School, James Madison Jr. High, West Seattle High School Class of 1974, and finally Western Washington University, Class of 1978. Jeff married Donna Taylor in 1977, and settled in West Seattle, before moving to Mukilteo in 1995. Jeff and Donna had three children, Ryan in 1978, Danielle in 1981, and Jacinta in 1983; sadly Danielle did not survive more than a few hours. Jeff was co-owner of a commercial drywall construction company, Firstline Systems Inc., starting in 1987, where he was also CFO before retiring in 2015. Jeff and Donna had several vacation homes in Arizona over the last 24 years before finally settling full time in the residential community of Verrado in Buckeye.

Jeff loved all sports and played Soccer until he was 60, but his passion was Golf, which he played at least three times a week until he wasn’t physically able last summer. Jeff was also a huge New England Patriots fan for many years and traveled around the country with his family to watch them play.

Jeff loved life, his wife, his children, grandchildren, extended family, and his many friends. Jeff is survived by his wife Donna, son Ryan, daughter Jacinta, grandchildren Olivia and Collin, and great-granddaughter Ava arriving in July, his mother Joanne, sister Jodi Van Campen, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Verrado Golf Course Grille on 2/24/2024. And another will be held in Seattle this Summer, date and time TBD.