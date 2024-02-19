PRESIDENTS DAY 2024: West Seattle notes

(Photo by James Tilley – ‘Bey the Bald Eagle in a very focused dive’)

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Monday, February 19th, Presidents Day. Here’s what you should know:

TRANSPORTATION

Transit – No Water Taxi service today; Metro is on a regular weekday schedule; no planned state-ferry changes; here’s the Sound Transit holiday plan

Traffic cameras – Here’s our page of West Seattle-relevant cameras; the citywide map is here

Parking – No charge today for pay-station spaces on city streets in neighborhoods with them

OTHER SERVICES

Schools – Closed

Libraries – Closed

Parks facilities – Here’s what’s closed and what’s open

Mail – Holiday for most USPS facilities/services

Banks – Holiday

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high in the low 50s.

EVENTS

Check the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – a highlight for tonight is 7 pm comedy at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – check here to see if any tickets are left.

If you see news – including traffic trouble – please call or text 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely – thank you!