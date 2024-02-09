Nighttime low-tide walk, shows, treats, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Moss in North Admiral – photo by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of your Friday:

FREE TODDLER GYM #1: Happening now – Fridays 10 am-11:30 am, little ones and their caregivers are invited to open gym time at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE TODDLER GYM #2: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOD POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts sends word that they’re one of three vendors popping up tonight, 5-10 pm, at The Nook (2206 California SW).

MX MATCH AT KENYON HALL: A “Dating Game“-style edition of Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag this month, 7 pm, all ages, reservations here. (7904 35th SW)

BLACK HISTORY BINGO FOR TEENS: 7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center‘s late-night program. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight it’s the Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Billy and the Dreamboats, 7 pm. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Second weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

NEW MOON SOUND BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy’s Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), 7:30 pm. $35, book here.

LOW-TIDE WALK: Just got word of this Seattle Aquarium-presented event, 8-10 pm:

Spend an evening exploring the beach at low tide! Our naturalists will be at Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint tonight, February 9, 8-10 pm to help you learn about our amazing intertidal neighbors, like moonglow anemones, under the moon light This is a free, drop-in program open to all ages. No registration required. We recommend bringing a bright flashlight or headlamp, layering up to stay warm, and wearing shoes that have a good grip and can get wet. For more information visit our website or call (206) 693-6281.

The viewpoint is also known as Constellation Park – corner. of 63rd and Beach Drive.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), MAD Cutaways, Starter Baby, Leo Leo. $10.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ is Lady Coco. (4547 California SW)

