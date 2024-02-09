HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR! West Seattle High School students coordinate community celebration

Big turnout for a two-part Lunar New Year celebration at West Seattle High School tonight – coordinated by students, with performances and demonstrations in the WSHS Theater, followed by a cultural fair, with food, in the Commons. The theater performances included a dragon dance (the new year is the Year of the Dragon):

Also a lion dance:

Martial-arts demonstrations and poetry (read by poet Koon Woon, introduced by his nephew, instructional assistant Henry Deng) were featured too. The highlight was a student fashion show of “amazing cultural outfits,” as emcee Mika described them:

Althea Chow from the Madison MS PTSA – which co-sponsored the student-led event along with the WSHS PTSA – told us some of the outfits were from a collection of traditional outfits belonging to her designer mom, and others were from students’ families. Her Madison PTSA colleague Chau Pho Tung, meantime, was helping out in the post-show fair – serving up food including chow mein and egg rolls:

Student musicians played nearby:

And cultural displays ringed the room:

The students who coordinated the event are from the WSHS AAPI Club and Chinese Program.

P.S. Two more Lunar New Year events are on our calendar – previewed here.