LUNAR NEW YEAR: You’re invited to three West Seattle celebrations

It’s almost Lunar New Year, and our West Seattle Event Calendar has three listings for Year of the Dragon celebrations open to all:

WSHS, FRIDAY NIGHT: The photo above is from West Seattle High School students who are organizing a Lunar New Year celebration for tomorrow night (Friday, February 9), 7-8:30 pm. Festivities will include potluck-style food and a student fashion show, and the students say, “All are welcome!”

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER, SATURDAY AFTERNOON: A lion dance and flag-raising are part of what’s planned at the Vietnamese Cultural Center of West Seattle (2236 SW Orchard), 1-3 pm Saturday (February 10), and you’re invited.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN, FEBRUARY 24: Then in two weeks, the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north side of the South Seattle College parking lot (6000 16th SW) celebrates Lunar New Year with a Lantern Festival, 11 am-3 pm Saturday, February 24. See the schedule here.