FYI: Preview this year’s property-tax bill

If you own property in King County, your bill for this year is due to be sent to you this week. You don’t have to wait for it to arrive to see what you owe – the amounts are now posted online. You can find yours by starting here, and when you get to the page about your property, click “Property Tax Bill.” (Below the bill are expandable lines showing the breakdown of where that money’s going.) The first half is due by the end of April. As explained on this page of the King County Assessor‘s website, the amount you’re being charged this year is based on how your property was valued as of January 1st last year.