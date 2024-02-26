CRIME WATCH: Bullet hits White Center café customer’s boot

Thanks for the tip – we went over to Patrick’s Café and Bakery at 15th/100th in White Center after a report of gunfire at the intersection.

Speaking to us and other media at the scene, proprietor Patrick Choy said he and others in the cafe heard the gunfire around 10:40 am but didn’t see it – he speculates it was someone in a vehicle shooting at someone in another vehicle.

Some of the bullets hit his building – no injuries but a very close call for a woman in the café, whose boot was hit by a bullet. Patrick said deputies found shell casings in the street, too. We checked with the King County Sheriff’s Office, which tells us they have no description information so far: “The suspects are unknown at this time.” Meantime, Patrick’s remains open for business as usual.