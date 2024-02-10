BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening date set for Sebastiano’s

That’s a look inside Sebastiano’s, the wine shop/wine bar about to open at 3278 California SW. We reported last month on Sebastiano Tecchio‘s plan for the cozy space where he previously managed Molly’s Bottle Shop. Now he sends word that he’s planning to open this Wednesday, February 14, at 2 pm. He says Sebastiano’s will be “focused on natural and organic wines from around the world, with a good selection also of domestic and local wines.” Hours will be 2-8 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon-6 pm Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

/