Before your next trip to the slopes, learn about taking care of your skis/snowboard at West Seattle class

As that WSDOT camera view shows, there’s plenty of snow in the mountains (today Stevens Pass reported a four-foot base). Taking care of your skis and/or snowboard will keep them in good shape, so that’s why Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) is offering another class:

Unlock the secrets to maintaining peak performance on the slopes with our “Intro to Waxing Class!” on Wednesday, February 7th at 6 pm. Led by our expert shop manager, Chia, this workshop will provide you with the skills and knowledge needed to keep your gear in top condition. The class includes:

Expert Demonstration – Our skilled shop manager will guide you through the art and science of ski and snowboard waxing. Learn essential techniques and gain insights into the importance of proper waxing for maximizing your equipment’s performance.

Understanding Wax Types – Dive into the world of waxes! Learn about different types of waxes and their specific applications based on snow conditions, temperatures, and your skiing or snowboarding style. Discover the right wax for your needs and preferences.

Equipment Maintenance Tips – Beyond waxing, our expert will share valuable insights into general equipment maintenance. Discover how small adjustments and care can make a big difference in your overall experience on the slopes.

Community Connection – This class is not just about waxing; it’s an opportunity to connect with fellow shredders in the community. Share your passion for winter sports, swap stories, and make new friends who share your love for the mountains.