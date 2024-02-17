BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys finish #2 in district tournament

(WSB photos. Above, Wildcats’ postgame huddle)

Next stop for the West Seattle High School boys’ basketball team is the state tournament, after their second-place finish tonight in the District 2 3A tournament. Eastside Catholic left the Bellevue College gym with the championship win, 87-65. The Wildcats had the biggest cheering section, hoping all game long for a comeback.

But the Crusaders were out to a 13-2 lead by the midpoint in the first quarter, and never gave up much ground. #4, junior Duncan Monnin, was first on the scoreboard for WSHS with a basket at 6:20, after Eastside Catholic opened with a three, and that’s the only time the Wildcats were close.

Top West Seattle scorer tonight was #0, junior Alex Pierce, with 14 points:

#23, senior Pawlose Aschalew, was next with 10 points:

#3, senior Bo Gionet, had 9:

Both sides played fairly ferocious defense, but Eastside Catholic’s hottest outside shooter, senior Kayden Greene, managed to be open time and again for passes that translated to threes; the Crusaders also had the upper hand on rebounds for most of the game. They held a 45-27 lead at halftime, 71-49 at the end of the third quarter; there was a spark of hope when #5, junior Brittin Joyner, and #14, junior Jake Kriley, opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes, but Eastside Catholic started running out the clock, inbetween some insurance baskets, and that was the game.

Head coach Dan Kriley and the Wildcats will find out tomorrow afternoon who they’re facing to open state play – and when/where – which starts Tuesday.