Art Walk and more for your West Seattle Thursday

We begin today’s list with tonight’s biggest event – West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list/map for the winter participants:

5 pm “until late,” dozens of venues all over the peninsula are participating – with art, and/or artist receptions, and/or food and drink specials. Here’s the mega-preview on the Art Walk website. Other notes:

–Seven previews including WSAW director Mia Manzulli‘s recommended highlights, including the 10-artist Alki Arts (6030 California SW; WSB sponsor) “reunion show”

–Art and music at Easy Street Records, featuring Brent Amaker and The Rodeo (event at 6 pm, music at 7 pm) with “easy beginner-friendly fiber art plant hanging kits”

–Jet City Cauldron Pop-Up Shop with multiple makers, including Lora Radford (4547 California SW)

-Photographer Jamie Kinney, often featured on WSB, is showing his images at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW)

Now – the other highlights for today/tonight (with even more on our Event Calendar):

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Open until noon, drop in at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Independent broker Patrice Lewis helps you figure it all out in her presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Seoul Bowl.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle. Tonight, art too, as part of the West Seattle Art Walk.

STEM K-8 OPEN HOUSES: Two open houses at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 5:30-6:30 pm for prospective elementary school families, 6:45-7:30 for prospective middle-school families. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Tonight, the monthly online speaker series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society features Nancy Koppleman on “The Oldest Hatred: Coming to Terms with Antisemitism,” 6 pm. RSVP here to get the link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA: Kundalini Yoga with Maari Falsetto, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $28.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Second week begins for the newest play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

