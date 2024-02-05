WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: New album out, Easy Street show ahead for Brent Amaker & The Rodeo

That’s “Wanted,” from what West Seattle musician Brent Amaker calls the “first proper album in 10 years” from him and his band The Rodeo, titled Philaphobia. This Thursday (February 8), 6-9 pm, Brent Amaker & The Rodeo will perform at Easy Street Records as part of a West Seattle Art Walk slate; it’s the kickoff to a West Coast tour that will also take them to Oregon, California, and Nevada before they return home to Seattle. If you haven’t seen them before – every member performing in black cowboy gear – Amaker describes their genre in the album announcement as “cowboy music” and “Western performance art,” filling Philaphobia with “tracks that span from rollicking motivational romps, to criminal confessions.” Thursday’s show at Easy Street is free, and the evening also will feature DJ Aleens and an art-print show by Bella Petro and Chicle de Uva.