THURSDAY: Seven suggestions for this month’s West Seattle Art Walk

That’s the official poster for the winter West Seattle Art Walk events – with art by Suzanne Uschold, one of the artists you can meet tomorrow night during the February Art Walk. She’ll be at Hawthorne Massage and Self-Care in North Admiral (2237 California SW). We asked Art Walk director Mia Manzulli for some Thursday night suggestions; in South Admiral, she says, you’ll find Magdalena Cooney featured at Forever Young Aesthetics (3813 California SW). In The Junction, one of the newer businesses to join the Art Walk is Rush Hour (4517 California SW), spotlighting artist Alex Guyon “in their sweet little gallery space at the back of the store,” Mia tells us. Also in The Junction, ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) is having an artist reception for their new show, Scott Coffey‘s “Friend of Achilles.” Among the other Junction venues, as previewed here earlier this week, Easy Street Records has art and music (the latter, with West Seattle’s own Brent Amaker & The Rodeo at 7 pm). In Morgan Junction, Diane Venti is hosting a “reunion” show at Alki Arts (6030 California SW; WSB sponsor), with 10 artists from her original gallery space on Alki Beach. Nearby West Seattle Cellars (6026 California SW) is hosting artist Steffanie Lorig and tasting Portuguese wines. Those are just a few places you can stop; official Art Walk hours are 5 pm-“late,” but individual venues’ hours may vary. Be sure to check the walking map/full preview list, which also notes the venues with food/drink specials you can get by mentioning you’re there for Art Walk night.
West Seattle, Washington
07 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS