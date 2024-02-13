13 possibilities for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can look ahead any time):

ALKI CO-OP BOOK FAIR: Shop through Sunday (February 11) at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and say you’re there to support Alki Cooperative Preschool, which will benefit from a percentage of the sale.

TODDLER READING TIME: And here’s another reason to visit the shop – weekly toddler reading time! 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SENIOR CENTER HAIRCUTS BY TALIA: Call to see if any appointments are open before Talia‘s visit to the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 2-4 pk.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

LEARN ABOUT SKI/SNOWBOARD WAXING: More fun on the slopes if you take care of your gear! 6 pm class at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) – info and registration link are in our calendar listing.

COUNCILMEMBER SPEAKS WITH KIWANIS: 6 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW), City Councilmember Rob Saka talks with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle. If you didn’t get to RSVP in advance, check to see if there’s room – our preview includes contact information.

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run! 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY TOUR: 6:30 pm, prospective Gatewood Elementary families are invited to visit. Meet in the library. (4320 SW Myrtle)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

