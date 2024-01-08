WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives, trees fall

(Photo by Jeremy Barton)

11:18 PM: The wind has kicked up, and a tree is already down – the one shown above has fallen across 51st SW near SW Grayson [map]. The National Weather Service‘s Wind Advisory alert originally was expected to go into effect at 4 am but that was changed to 10 pm, and it sounds like that was a good call. Here’s what the NWS says is possible through 10 pm tomorrow:

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

More rain, too. But all those freezing temperatures you’ve been hearing about aren’t due until Thursday night. Updates to come – if you have something to report that’s related to the weather, let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

12:09 AM: After some hefty gusts in the past 15 minutes, we’re hearing dispatches for downed trees, including the 7300 block of Wright SW (north of Lincoln Park) and the 8600 block of 22nd SW (northeast of Westwood Village). … Here’s a photo from Wright SW, where the texter reports that what fell was “telephone pole and massive tree limb from Lincoln Park,” hitting two vintage cars: