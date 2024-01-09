TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Windy Tuesday

6:25 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 9th.

WINDY WEATHER

We’re still under a Wind Advisory alert until 10 pm. The wind roared in late last night and took down some trees – here’s our early-am coverage (thanks again to everyone who sent photos). We don’t have updates on whether any of those trees have been cleared yet; the one at Marine View Drive/104th is the only one that got an overnight advisory – please let us know if you happen onto any others. Showers are also in the forecast, high in the mid-40s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:56 am, and the sun will set at 4:36 pm.

POWER OUTAGES

Here’s the City Light map. As of right now, the only notable outage we’ve had in this area all night is affecting 89 customers, between north Arbor Heights and White Center. Outside the SCL coverage area, Puget Sound Energy has more than 23,000 customers out – at one point that included much of Vashon Island, but that appears to be down to some spot outages.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – No weather effects reported so far. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro today – No weather effects reported in our area so far; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – No weather effects reported so far on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!