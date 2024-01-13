WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Forester

Reported by John via email:

We wanted the neighborhood to know that at approximately 7:50am this morning, our black 2016 Subaru Forester (plate # BOS 2514) was stolen from the front of our house on the 3400 block of 41st Ave. We started the car and turned on the heat. I went back inside for about 3 minutes to put our daughter in her infant carrier and the car was gone from the driveway. A warning for others that may be warming the car on these cold days.