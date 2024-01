6:08 PM: Thanks to Christopher Boffoli for the photo and info from a fire that drew a mid-size SFD response in the 3200 block of 44th SW. It’s out now but Christopher says a vehicle caught fire in a driveway and that it spread to trees over the driveway. (Added: Here’s video of the flames in the trees.) We’re headed that way to find out more.

6:30 PM: All SFD units had departed by the time we arrived, so we’re following up via email.