TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, January 11th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, possible rain/snow, high in the low 40s – then the colder air is due to head in, with a low in the 20s tonight. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:55 am, and the sun will set at 4:39 pm.

(Wednesday photo by Peter DeLory)

ROAD-WORK ALERT

SDOT crews are expected to continue work on the permanent signal at Highland Park Way and Holden. Lane closures are likely.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – school and government closures, and some transit changes.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is. For Monday’s holiday, the WT will be out of service.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!