ROAD-WORK ALERT: Next phase of Highland Park Way/Holden permanent-signal installation

(Highland Park Way/Holden pole installation last Wednesday – photo by Kay Kirkpatrick)

Another SDOT alert for people traveling in the Highland Park Way/Holden intersection vicinity – the next phase of the installing the permanent traffic signal:

We recently installed new metal traffic signal poles at the Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St intersection. We will now add the mast arms, which are cross bars that attach to the poles and extend out over the street. These mast arms will hold the new permanent traffic signals.

This work is scheduled for the week of January 8, though that could shift based on weather and crew availability. Our work hours are from 7 AM – 4 PM and the installation process and other related work should take about three days.

Alternating traffic lanes will be closed during installation, but there will always be one lane open for cars to get through. There will also be temporary sidewalk closures and detour routes for people walking.