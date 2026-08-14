FOLLOWUP: Milestone for sewer-pipe project near Lowman Beach

After about three months of work, King County Wastewater Treatment District has announced a milestone in its sewer-pipe project on Beach Drive near Lowman Beach:

Crews have finished installing liners in the sewer pipes near the northeast corner of Lowman Beach Park and along Beach Drive SW.

As early as Monday, August 17, crews will work on the north end of the project area. They will install a valve underneath a metal hatch and restore the street panels. Flaggers will direct traffic while this work takes place.

Most of Lowman Beach Park remains open. Crews will restore each work area at the end of the project.

Thank you for your understanding and patience while we complete this work.

What to expect

-Part of the sidewalk on the west side of Beach Drive SW is closed until the end of August. Park entrances and other sidewalks remain open.

-Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. The contractor may occasionally work later to finish tasks.

-No interruption to wastewater service.

-Limited street parking along Beach Drive SW during posted hours. Please follow parking instructions.

-Construction noise is expected. You may also notice noise or vibration when vehicles drive over steel plates in the work area. The contractor will remove the steel plates after pipe work is complete.

-Temporary fencing around the work area at Lowman Beach Park.