West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

40℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

January 3, 2024 6:03 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, January 3rd.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, more rain possible, high near 50. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:57 am, and the sun will set at 4:30 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

ROAD WORK

As previewed here, pole installation for the permanent Highland Park Way/Holden signal is expected to result in lane closures today and tomorrow.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT’s camera map still don’t work; SDOT tells us they’re working on it, but they don’t know how long it’ll take.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday notes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.