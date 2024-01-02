ROAD-WORK ALERT: Highland Park Way/Holden signal-pole installation ahead

(WSB photo, March 2020)

Almost four years ago – days after the West Seattle Bridge’s sudden shutdown – SDOT hurriedly put up a “temporary” traffic signal at Highland Park Way and Holden, after that already-busy intersection was quickly overrun with detour traffic. SDOT promised the signal eventually would become permanent, since a “safety project” was in the works for that intersection anyway. This week, one of the final steps – pole installation. Here’s the alert:

This week, we will install new metal traffic signal poles at the Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St intersection. This is part of the process to replace the existing temporary traffic signal with a more durable, permanent one.

When

This work is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4 from 7 AM – 4 PM. This timeframe could shift based on weather and crew availability.

What to Expect

Alternating traffic lanes will be closed during installation, but there will always be one lane open for cars to get through. There may also be temporary sidewalk closures. This is not particularly noisy work, but if you live or work in the area, you may hear construction equipment running and some beeping when crews are backing up equipment.