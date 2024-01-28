SPORTS: Two updates from West Seattle Little League

Spring gets ever closer, and so do baseball and softball seasons. So West Seattle Little League has updates!

Thank you to the families that have already registered for the upcoming season. If you still need to secure a spot on the roster for your Little Leaguer, registration will remain open until Feb 11th. Registering early helps streamline our league operations – sign up today!

West Seattle Little League is excited to announce the third year of the Challenger Program! The Challenger program is Little League’s adaptive baseball program, which offers additional support for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The Challengers program is free to all participants and open to West Seattle residents between the ages of 4 and 18 or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. Inclusion and opportunity are the cornerstones of Little League®, and it’s our passion to ensure everyone has an opportunity to play. Find more info HERE or email challenger@westseattlelittleleague.com with any questions.

Lastly, we have two exciting opportunities for our softball players!

February 4th – Softball skills clinic led by WSHS softball players! Your player will learn and practice the basics of softball.

February 11th – Softball pitching clinic led by Kalimar Pettit. Over one hour, your player will learn the fundamental softball pitching skills.

We look forward to seeing you on the field!