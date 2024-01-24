West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

48℉

UPDATE: House fire on 46th SW, out quickly

January 24, 2024 3:04 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(Added: WSB photo)

3:04 PM: A sizable Seattle Fire response is arriving in the 3200 block of 46th SW [vicinity map] for what was initially reported as a kitchen fire spreading beyond the kitchen. Updates to come.

3:08 PM: The fire is under control, firefighters told dispatch.

(Added: Reader photo, sent by Dale)

3:11 PM: And now they’ve declared it out (“tapped”) and are downsizing the response.

3:30 PM: Our crew has arrived at the scene and talked with incident command. They confirm the fire started in the kitchen and tell us everyone got out OK – no injuries.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire on 46th SW, out quickly"

  • RJB January 24, 2024 (3:09 pm)
    Reply

    Lots and lots of fire first responders ALL going North on California…hope everyone is okay.

  • BDR January 24, 2024 (3:10 pm)
    Reply

    I’m hearing the fire engines leaving 35th and Holden, heading north. Hope no one is hurt in the fire. 

  • Dt January 24, 2024 (3:13 pm)
    Reply

    Pretty big response for wha turned out to be a quick issue.

    • Anne January 24, 2024 (3:43 pm)
      Reply

      As it should be – better to have more response & not need them- than small response & have to call for more – time is of the essence.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.