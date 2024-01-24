UPDATE: House fire on 46th SW, out quickly

(Added: WSB photo)

3:04 PM: A sizable Seattle Fire response is arriving in the 3200 block of 46th SW [vicinity map] for what was initially reported as a kitchen fire spreading beyond the kitchen. Updates to come.

3:08 PM: The fire is under control, firefighters told dispatch.

(Added: Reader photo, sent by Dale)

3:11 PM: And now they’ve declared it out (“tapped”) and are downsizing the response.

3:30 PM: Our crew has arrived at the scene and talked with incident command. They confirm the fire started in the kitchen and tell us everyone got out OK – no injuries.