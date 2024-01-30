SDOT says it’s working on post-freeze potholes

(SDOT pothole crew, photo via seattle.gov)

If you’ve noticed new and/or worsened potholes since the recent subfreezing cold, SDOT says it’s on them – provided somebody has reported them:

The Seattle Department of Transportation filled 25,000 potholes in 2023, the most potholes filled in the past five years. Crews are continuing to work hard to address more potholes caused by recent freezing temperatures.

SDOT typically fills over 80% of potholes within three days after receiving a request from the public. While this is always the goal, it may take longer than usual to repair all the street damage after a severe winter storm or prolonged freezing temperatures when hundreds of potholes can suddenly appear all at once.

Every winter, storms and freezing temperatures damage Seattle’s streets, as water from rain and snow finds its way through cracks in the ground and erode the pavement. When the temperatures drop below freezing, this water expands into ice which forces the cracks apart and slices up our streets from the inside out. This causes previously filled potholes to reappear. SDOT is prepared for many new potholes to appear this winter due to recent freezing weather and the possibility of more winter storms to come.

SDOT also proactively looks for potholes before they are reported by the public. This year, crews will patrol major streets to search for new potholes. They will prioritize looking along snow plow routes, which are the most essential streets in the City’s transportation system and experience an increase in heavy vehicles during winter storms making them the most likely place for new potholes to appear.

It may take SDOT longer than usual to respond to potholes during severe weather because the crew members who fill potholes are the same people who work day-and-night during storms to drive snow plows, shovel snow, clear landslides, and respond to flooding. When SDOT is faced with multiple challenges, we prioritize our work to promote public safety.

Potholes are less likely to occur on streets that have been recently paved. Thanks to the Levy to Move Seattle, SDOT has re-paved over 215 miles of Seattle streets since 2016. SDOT crews also add a thin layer of protective sealant to over 200 blocks of city streets a year to keep water out and extend the life of the pavement.

SDOT crews cannot fill a pothole that they do not know about. The public can report new potholes to SDOT in a variety of ways, including using the Find It, Fix It App, submitting an online report, emailing 684-ROAD@seattle.gov, or calling SDOT at (206) 684-ROAD (7623).