Husky-watching, preschool-browsing, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Saturday photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the list for the rest of your Monday:

CREATIVE BALLET FOR KIDS: Classes with teacher Marika start today at Dakota Place Park, three age groups, sessions at 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm. Here’s the flyer with info.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead, this week also including briefings on topics including what councilmembers have the power to do, and city priorities at the State Legislature‘s session. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW),

Toddler Gym Playtime for ages 1-6 years old. Parent supervision is required. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 pm-5 pm. Starting Monday 1/8 and currently planned to end at the beginning of April.

HUSKY-WATCHING: The University of Washington plays Michigan for the national college-championship at 4:30 pm. Here are (updated) SIX West Seattle options for watching. (Any to add? Text us at 206-293-6302, or comment below!)

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: Representatives of more than a dozen local preschools are ready to talk with prospective families at tonight’s West Seattle Preschool Fair, 5:30-7 pm in the gym at Hope North (4100 SW Genesee). No registration required – just drop in.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for introduction to meditation. 7 pm.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Two options tonight – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!