Wintertime Blue Angel sighting ahead

January 4, 2024 1:53 pm
(August 2023 photo by David Hutchinson)

Yes, that’s Blue Angel, singular, though our file photo shows them all. Just a heads-up, especially for the eastern West Seattle residents/workers who have eyes on Boeing Field, that one of the U.S. Navy demonstration team’s jets will be visiting next Monday (January 8). It’s the annual wintertime visit to look ahead to the Seafair Air Show (this year’s dates are August 3-5). The jet’s expected arrival on Monday is 3:45 pm, though a Seafair spokesperson notes that time is approximate.

  • Alayna January 4, 2024 (2:06 pm)
    Thank you for the heads up!  I will make sure to not walk my extremely noise-sensitive dog Monday afternoon.     

