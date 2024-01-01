HAPPY 2024! West Seattle info for your New Year’s Day Monday

(Reader photo – The Brothers’ peek appearance)

Welcome to 2024! Here’s info we hope you’ll find helpful on this holiday:

BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (Fares ARE being collected today, after fare-free NYE.)

WATER TAXI: It’s not running today.

STATE FERRIES: Weekend 2-boat schedule on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route – check for alerts here.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with curbside pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

GROCERY-STORE HOURS AND OTHER BIZNOTES FOR TODAY: Though we don’t make full New Year’s Day lists because closures/changes are far fewer than on the other fall/winter holidays, we do have a few notes for today: First, grocery-store changes — Trader Joe’s is closed; PCC West Seattle (WSB sponsor) opens later (9 am); Whole Foods opens later (9 am); Metropolitan Market opens later and closes earlier (8 am-8 pm). For Costco fans, the SODO store and other locations are closed today. … Other biznotes, including a few sent in – C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) is open 8 am-4 pm today … Grillbird is open regular hours; Freshy’s is open 9 am-7 pm, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is closed today but returns to regular hours tomorrow (Tuesday).

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: The Emerald City Wanderers‘ New Year’s Day walks are on again ths year, starting at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). Choose the 5- or 10-kilometer walk and start between 9 and noon, with soup and snacks afterward. No fee, but donations to help cover costs are welcome.

ALKI POLAR BEAR SWIM: Be at the beach to be part of the annual tradition of running into Puget Sound with hundreds of other people at 10 am sharp, just about anywhere on the sand – here’s this year’s announcement, with a special invitation to – before going in the water – “write down what you want to leave behind from 2023 and what you want from the New Year for you, your family, and for our great nation” (there’ll be a jar to drop your wish in).

OTHER NOTES: Seattle Public Utilities customers’ trash/recycling/yard-waste pickup is on one-day delay all this week too – Monday customers get Tuesday pickup, Tuesday customers get Wednesday pickup, etc. … Seattle Parks & Recreation closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed today.

ASTRA LUMINA: The celestially inspired light show continues on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

‘4040 HOUSE’ LIGHTS: Last night this season to see the music-synched light show at 4040 47th SW, 6-9 pm – the display’s creator asks that you park on Andover or Dakota if you’re driving to see it.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365 (or, this year, 366)!