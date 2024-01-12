FOLLOWUP: Eight bidders for Hiawatha Community Center work

Last month, we reported the long-planned stabilization project for Hiawatha Community Center was finally out to bid. Now the bidding process is closed and a list of eight bidders is now viewable online. The lowest “base bid” is $2,518,284 from Optimus Construction and Development of Burien; the highest, $2,989,000 from WS Contractors of Buckley. The project webpage lists the project’s total budget as $3.9 million. The center has been closed now for almost four years, and Parks officials admitted last month that it was a mistake not to reopen it while waiting for the stabilization project. If the rest of the contractor-selection process goes well, they also said last month, they hope work will start in March. It could last more than a year.
