Final week to apply to be on a board that almost never meets

If you worry that joining an advisory board would take too much time – the Southwest Design Review Board, right now, would prove that wrong. While it technically could meet twice a month, considering up to two projects per meeting, it’s been many years since there were enough qualifying development projects to fill that schedule. Last year, in fact, the SWDRB only met three times. Nonetheless, the city needs to have board members, and reader Rob McCulloch – a current SWDRB member – suggested we let you know that applications are open right now. The deadline is January 28 (next Sunday). Here are the basics:

Applicants should have knowledge of, or interest in, architecture, urban design, and the development process. They should have the ability to evaluate projects based on the City’s design guidelines, the ability to listen and communicate effectively, have a passion for urban design and community development, and the ability to work well with others under pressure. Prior experience with community or neighborhood groups is a plus. Board members must live in the city.

Currently the meetings are held online (the board met in-person pre-pandemic). More on the program, and how to apply (openings include boards for other parts of the city too), can be found here. (The rest of the city’s schedule is pretty empty right now too – see it here.)