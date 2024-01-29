DEVELOPMENT: Key land-use approval for 4747 California SW

(4747 California rendering by Ankrom Moisan)

A surprise sighting in the city’s twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin today – a key land-use approval for the long-paused project at 4747 California SW, which finished going through Design Review four and a half years ago. The project was designed to be a mixed-use building with a new home for Husky Deli, whose owner Jack Miller is a partner in the site-development team. Last time we updated the project was two and a half years ago, when another partner on the seven-story, ~79-apartment, ~41-parking-space project told us it was “on the shelf for a little while.” We have a message out to inquire whether today’s approval announcement means it’s actively moving forward now, or just means that city bureaucracy got around to the approval (the time span is longer than most we’ve seen)3031135-LU nod. Whatever turns out to be the case, the notice opens a two-week appeal period for the land-use approval, and explains how that works.