BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School’s varsity teams host Eastside Catholic

Though school was out for two weeks, high-school basketball teams kept playing, and now the regular season has a month to go. Tonight West Seattle High School hosted Eastside Catholic. We went to WSHS for the varsity games.

(WSB photos. #10, freshman Seneca Lucas)

The Wildcat girls opened with a win, 43-32, after a strong fourth quarter.

(WSHS #21, junior Alyssa Neumann, and #4, senior Carmen Cruz)

They’re now 6-5 on the season.

(WSHS #20, junior Colby Timmons)

Head coach Darnell Taylor‘s team plays at Seattle Prep next, 4:30 pm Saturday.

After the girls’ game concluded, the WSHS and ECHS boys took to the court.

(WSHS #23, senior Pawlose Aschalew)

In this one, Eastside Catholic, which arrived undefeated, stayed that way, winning 78-63.

(WSHS #3, senior Bo Gionet)

The Wildcat boys’ season record is now at 6-5.

em> (WSHS #0, junior Alex Pierce, #13, senior Nathan Schiavo, #2, sophomore Sully Janiwade)

Head coach Dan Kriley‘s team also plays at Seattle Prep on Saturday, 6 pm.