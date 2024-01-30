About Pathfinder K-8’s message to families

Lots of questions about this, and after trying for almost four hours to find out more, we still have no additional details, but since people are still asking, we wanted to let you know we tried. Many parents forwarded us this message sent to Pathfinder K-8 families by principal Dr. Britney Holmes around 9:40 this morning:

Out of an abundance of caution, Pathfinder will have increased security on campus as police respond to a community disturbance. Please know – there is not a known imminent threat to our school. Our students and staff are not in harm’s way. Pathfinder students and staff are my top priority. We are working with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the district Safety and Security team to provide additional support. You or your student may see the additional security on or near our campus today. As our usual process requires, if we have an urgent issue at our campus, I will enact safety procedures such as a shelter-in-place. As a reminder, during a shelter-in-place, all exterior doors are locked and students remain indoors while the normal instructional day continues. Because this is a police investigation, I am not able to provide a lot of details, but I will be keeping you as informed as possible.

After combing the usual places we find police-incident numbers and brief call characterizations, we found nothing in that area, so we contacted SPD public affairs and they told us they couldn’t find anything nearby either. We drove around the campus area in the late morning and saw no police nor other signs of trouble. We then asked precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera, and he replied, “We have checked with our staff at the Precinct, and they do not recollect any calls there.” The Seattle Public Schools media office, which speaks for principals, said, “We do not have additional details at this time but will share more with families as information becomes available.” If we eventually find out anything, we’ll update.