(WSB photos)

This is the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, and the second year the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle has lit a 12-foot-high Grand Menorah at Alki Beach. Rabbi Eli Duban climbed a ladder with a tiki torch to set the eight lights – one for each night – ablaze:

He spoke briefly about the light of the Jewish spirit triumphing over antisemitism (we’ll add video later); the gathering also had a festive note, with songs and treats (jelly donuts and chocolate coins).