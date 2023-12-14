West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Silverado; mailbox break-in

December 14, 2023 2:23 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SILVERADO: The photo and report are from Sandra:

My Chevrolet Silverado 2005 truck was stolen from my street last night at 5:30 am.

It was parked beside my house. 1 block from tennis court off Fauntleroy close to 76 gas station at Lincoln Park.

As shown in the photo, C52778N is the plate. We’ll add the police report # when we get it.

MAILBOX BREAK-IN: Reported by Stefan, in the 4300 block of SW Trenton:

Just a heads-up that I went out this morning to find our locked mailbox pried open, along with some others down our street. Must have happened last night or early this morning. Some mail/packages were definitely stolen. Submitted details to the Postal Inspection Service. Case ID: 58311372

