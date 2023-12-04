WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacker steals car, crashes near Delridge/Barton

That car crashed on SW Barton west of Delridge this past half-hour after being stolen in a carjacking near Roxbury Lanes. That’s according to police at the scene as well as dispatch audio. The driver hit this car …

… and then took off on foot. He was described over the air as a Black teenager in a green cap, black jacket, black pants, white shoes. No injuries reported; no other information about the carjacking circumstances, as SPD is referring that part of the case to King County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

SIDE NOTE: This happened while we were working on a story about the arrest of a teenager suspected of two West Seattle carjackings and one local armed robbery – watch for that a bit later.