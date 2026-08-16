WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 25 notes!

(Minnow malfly resting on metal post in photographer Rosalie Miller’s garden)

Here’s what to know for your late-summer Sunday – our list for today/tonight, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

CLOSURE REMINDER: The northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge remains closed for repairs, scheduled to reopen by midnight tonight.

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT ENDING: As of 6 am today, the official website shows one float remains unfound, out of the 105 hidden for this year’s hunt. Maybe you’ll be the finder!

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

NO SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is taking this week off.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in summer produce-and-products season, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, check out the returning weekly summertime party behind Carmilia’s (enter through 4528 California SW)! 10 am-3 pm. Food, vendors, music.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

206 MAKERS’ MARKET: Yet another Junction event, 10 am-2 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today starts the secoond week of the West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s three-month closure for HVAC work. See all other locations and their days/hours here.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing through Labor Day at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for eventual sunshine and a 70+ high, so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

MAKERS’ ART MARKET @ ALKI: 11 am to 5 pm, more than two dozen regional makers/artists are selling their creations at Alki Beach, near the Bathhouse. (2701 Alki SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

POLISH HOME ASSOCIATION’S SUMMER PICNIC: 3 pm at Lincoln Park Shelter #1. Here’s what this organization is about. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SNAIL MAIL SUNDAY: 1-4 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), write postcards – supplies available if you don’t have any to bring.

STATE AG AT WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 3:30 pm monthly meeting of West Seattle Indivisible at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) with guest speakers including State Attorney General Nick Brown and King County Elections chief of staff Kendall Hodson, talking about what’s being done to protect the upcoming elections. All welcome.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT TIM’S: 7 pm matinee show at Tim’s in White Center (98th and 16th) with Malty and the Rain, Tobi Kunkel, Rootbeer.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!