WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral 7-11 robbed again

For the second time in nine days, the Admiral 7-11 has been robbed. This happened about an hour ago – just after 1 am. According to dispatch audio, four robbers took the store’s cash register and threw something at the clerk. They were described only as three men, one woman, all Black, in their 20s, wearing black masks and black jackets. They reportedly got away walking westbound, likely to a parked car. The cash register subsequently turned up barely a block away, in the 2300 block of 45th SW. If you have any information or vicinity video, the police incident # to refere to is 23-353422.