TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC INFO: Post-holiday Tuesday, with more back-to-school, plus ferry change

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

BACK TO SCHOOL TODAY

It’s not only post-holiday back-to-school day, it’s also the first day of classes for Seattle Public Schools pre-K and kindergarteners, and for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (with the renovations that were celebrated last week).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for areas of morning fog, then some sunshine, high in the low 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:37 am today; sunset will be at 7:35 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder that buses return to SW Barton as of Saturday.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – As previewed last week, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is now on a two-boat schedule “for about one week” because M/V Cathlamet is out of service; check the alert page for specifics.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!