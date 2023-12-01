WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robberies; stolen red Yukon; car prowls

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE ROBBERIES: These two incidents, both classified as “strong-arm robberies,” were dispatched simultaneously last night, just after 9 pm. We obtained the summaries from SPD this morning. One was at the Admiral 7-11, where police say three people walked into the store, then two went behind the counter “and aggressively approached the clerk and told him to get out of the way. The clerk stepped aside”; the robbers grabbed two tills and “tobacco products,” then left in a “white vehicle.” No other descriptive information. The other was a shoplift-turned-robbery at the High Point Walgreens; here’s the summary police provided: “Officers arrived and spoke with a 28-year-old victim who reported a male suspect entered the business and stole merchandise. The victim employee attempted to stop the suspect but the suspect shoved the victim out of the way. The male suspect was described to be a Black male, approximately 5’6″-5’8″, thin build, with short black hair, wearing a white face mask, a blue/gray hoodie, and blue sweatpants. He left the location in an SUV.” No injuries reported in either robbery.

STOLEN RED YUKON: The photo and report are from Ellen:

My son’s GMC Yukon was stolen last night from the Admiral Neighborhood of W. Seattle. Maroon/Red 2005. Any help is appreciated. LICENSE PLATE: CBX0004

FRONT PLATE: Florida State Trooper

CAR PROWLS: Reported by Paul: “Our next-door neighbors and we were victims of car prowls sometime this morning. They stole a car jumpstarter, our registration docs, and car manual out of my wife’s car and left the car open to the rain. Similar story from our next-door neighbor. We live on 51st Ave. SW off Genesee.”