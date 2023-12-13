West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Winter Wonderland house’

December 13, 2023 6:51 pm
 West Seattle Christmas lights

Time for tonight’s lights! Thanks to Valerie for the photo – she describes this as the “Winter Wonderland house,” at 3431 48th SW. We’ll continue showing West Seattle (and vicinity) displays nightly through Christmas. See what we’ve already shown by clicking the tag “West Seattle Christmas Lights” beneath the headline above and scrolling through the archive that’ll take you to; send a suggestion, with or without photo/video, to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

