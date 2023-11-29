TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Fauntlee Hills’ Christmasy corner

‘Tis the season for us to feature holiday lights, and Ken Arkills‘ display in Fauntlee Hills is once again one of the first ones we’re hearing about. Thanks to his brother Jim Arkills for sending the video! Ken says, “It makes my heart melt” to see the smiles on visitors’ faces. You can join them at 39th/Trenton [map] – the surrounding blocks in Fauntlee Hills usually have other displays worth seeing too.

Got lights to suggest – yours or someone else’s, with or without photos? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!