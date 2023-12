Tonight’s featured lights are at 9425 25th Avenue SW. Watch as Oren, who sent the video, takes you on a walkabout around the house and yard! Thanks to everybody who’s sending word of lights to feature – whether you’re sending a tip, or photos/video too – westseattleblog@gmail.com. We’re highlighting West Seattle displays nightly through Christmas. You can see past highlights (including previous years!) via this WSB archive.