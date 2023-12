Tonight’s photo is from Jeff Keller, who says, “Santas, Snoopys, and Snowmen at 5420 40th Ave. SW. For the young and the young at heart. Merry Christmas.” This joins all the other homes we’ve shown this season, in this WSB archive you can scroll through; thanks again to everyone who’s sent displays, theirs and others – not too late for more suggestions at westseattleblog@gmail.com!