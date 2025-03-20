YOU CAN HELP: Admiral Music in Parks returning for 16th year

On this first day of spring, another look ahead to summer – Admiral Music in the Parks will return for another year! You can help ensure the three-concert series has awesome music – here’s the announcement from coordinator Meagan Loftin:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association is excited to bring back AMP: Admiral Music in the Parks (formerly Summer Concerts at Hiawatha) for its 16th year! AMP is a beloved community event that brings neighbors and visitors of all ages out for three weeks of free family-friendly concerts in our beautiful city parks.

Mark your calendars for July 17th, 24th, and 31st and follow us on Instagram @admiralneighborhood for more details in the future.

Join us in creating the best and biggest year for AMP yet! Your support funds local musicians while also providing free community programming to everyone in our neighborhood.

AMPlify your summer and consider donating here today!